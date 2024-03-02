CS MOSES KURIA filmed getting cosy with a popular Kikuyu female presenter in a nightclub while intoxicated (VIDEO).





Sunday, March 3, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, was filmed getting cosy with popular Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba, at an entertainment joint along Thika Road.

Kuria, who was seemingly intoxicated, leaned on Wakirumba’s shoulder as they jammed to Mugithi.

Wakirumba was all smiles as she enjoyed the night out with Moses Kuria.

Wakirumba’s bond with Moses Kuria has always raised eyebrows.

At one time, rumours surfaced online that he had bought her a house when he was a member of parliament, besides financing her lavish lifestyle.

Wakirumba, a well-known drunkard and party animal, is a single mother of one.

Watch the video.

CS MOSES KURIA having a good time with a popular Kikuyu female presenter in a nightclub along Thika Road. pic.twitter.com/nGfxY8bdh4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 3, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.