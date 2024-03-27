RAILA’s former aide officially defects to RUTO’s UDA and received by MALALAH just before BABA exits– Look!





Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s former aide Silas Jakakimba has defected from the ODM Party to President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA).

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah received Jakakimba yesterday at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

Malalah expressed confidence that Jakakimba will be instrumental in advancing the UDA Party's agenda and strengthening its presence across the country.

“Jakakimba brings with him a wealth of experience, having served as a long-standing aide to former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga.

"His decision to align himself with the UDA Party is a testament to our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive political landscape in Kenya,” said Malalah.

The UDA SG urged UDA party members and supporters to embrace Jakakimba and work together with him.

Jakakimba on his part said joining UDA affirms the party's growing popularity in Nyanza and across the country.

He noted that having worked for Raila for 19 years it is important to remain eternally loyal to democratic ideals.

“It is necessary that moving forward, all democrats agree that it is more important and urgent, to remain eternally loyal to democratic ideals and attendant principles of strong and accountable governance. That is the space where I am today, politically,” said Jakakimba.

Jakakimba also commended Ruto for supporting the former Prime Minister’s bid to become the African Union Council Chairperson.

Jakakimba further said he joined the ruling party willingly and would be available for any assignment in the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST