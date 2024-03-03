Mombasa Governor ABDULSWAMAD NASSIR blasts GACHAGUA for lying to Kenyans yet he claims he is a 'truthful man'



Sunday, March 3, 2024 - Mombasa County Governor, Abdulswamad Nassir, has attacked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for lying to Kenyans that he will arrest Mombasa drug barons.

Speaking at an official function on Saturday, the governor wondered why the government had failed to arrest the drug barons within the 4-day ultimatum that was issued by Gachagua and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.

According to Nassir, Gachagua was playing with the emotions of the residents, adding that the government has all powers to enforce the arrests.

"We do not have intelligence. Don't come here and cheat us every time by telling us that you will arrest them. Arrest them. Every time you keep talking about the former regime. You are now in government and you have intelligence, the DCI, and other agencies.

"All you do is teargas protesting doctors instead of arresting the drug barons. Then you can hear and say that you have given them a notice. We are tired of decades of notices. We want action as the people of Mombasa," he stated.

Last week, Gachagua, who was in Mombasa, said he would order the arrest of Mombasa-based drug barons whom he said he doesn’t fear like local leaders

The Kenyan DAILY POST