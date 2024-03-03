Mombasa Governor ABDULSWAMAD NASSIR blasts GACHAGUA for lying to Kenyans yet he claims he is a 'truthful man'

Sunday, March 3, 2024 - Mombasa County Governor, Abdulswamad Nassir, has attacked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for lying to Kenyans that he will arrest Mombasa drug barons.
Speaking at an official function
on Saturday, the governor wondered why the government had failed to arrest the
drug barons within the 4-day ultimatum that was issued by Gachagua and
Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.
According to Nassir, Gachagua
was playing with the emotions of the residents, adding that the government has
all powers to enforce the arrests.
"We do not have
intelligence. Don't come here and cheat us every time by telling us that you
will arrest them. Arrest them. Every time you keep talking about the former
regime. You are now in government and you have intelligence, the DCI, and other
agencies.
"All you do is teargas
protesting doctors instead of arresting the drug barons. Then you can hear and
say that you have given them a notice. We are tired of decades of notices. We
want action as the people of Mombasa," he stated.
Last week, Gachagua, who was in
Mombasa, said he would order the arrest of Mombasa-based drug barons whom he
said he doesn’t fear like local leaders
