WAMALWA says it’s foolish for RUTO to send Police officers to HAITI yet Kenyans are being killed by bandits in the NORTH RIFT

Sunday, March 3, 2024 - Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has criticised the government's move to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti.

In a statement on Saturday, Wamalwa who is also the Democratic Alliance Party(DAP) leader, wondered why the government was quick to deploy officers to a country that is over 12,000 kilometers away across the Atlantic Ocean when the same government is incapable of sending troops 200 kilometers away to deal with bandits terrorizing residents in Baringo and Suguta valleys.

He also stated that it was unrealistic that the government had neglected the bandit-prone areas when Member of County Assembly (MCA) Paul Meshimpiro was killed by the bandits.

"Why are we sending our Police to deal with gangs in Haiti over 12,000kms away across the Atlantic, when we can't send enough Police officers 200kms away to deal with bandits of Kerio and Suguta valleys who are killing our own citizens day and night and the other day killed a respected Member of the Samburu County Assembly Hon Paul Leshimpiro?" Wamalwa posed.

The former CS's remarks followed after Kenya signed an agreement with Haiti on the deployment of officers to Haiti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST