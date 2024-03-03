See how GACHAGUA’s allies are now trembling over RAILA’s dalliance with RUTO especially after meeting MUSEVENI in Uganda?

Led by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and his Laikipia
counterpart, Joshua Irungu, the leaders cautioned President William Ruto to tread
carefully with Raila because he could be up to no good.
Speaking during a burial ceremony in Gitero in Nyeri, Kahiga
expressed fears that Raila would easily infiltrate the government,
following a meeting the Head of State held with Raila at Ugandan President
Yoweri Museveni's animal firm in Kisozi located in the Central part of the
neighbouring country.
“He must be careful. We have seen in the past Raila
utilising such an opportunity to infiltrate the Moi, Kibaki, and Uhuru
governments and wrecking the boat from within,” Kahiga claimed.
Kahiga, further citing the handshake deal between
former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga, cautioned that Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua might suffer the same fate unless Ruto treads carefully.
“In the past, we have seen how the then deputy and now
president William Ruto was treated when Raila was accommodated in Uhuru’s
administration. We would not like a similar scenario to happen to our son,” he
added.
On his part, Joshua Irungu noted that the opposition leader
was not a trustworthy person, terming him as crafty.
“Ruto should deal with Odinga in a situation where one has
to sleep with one eye closed while the other open since he can start something
fishy anytime,” Joshua Irungu stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments