See how GACHAGUA’s allies are now trembling over RAILA’s dalliance with RUTO especially after meeting MUSEVENI in Uganda?

Sunday, March 3, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies in Mt. Kenya are now skeptical about President William Ruto’s dalliance with Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga.

Led by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and his Laikipia counterpart, Joshua Irungu, the leaders cautioned President William Ruto to tread carefully with Raila because he could be up to no good.

Speaking during a burial ceremony in Gitero in Nyeri, Kahiga expressed fears that Raila would easily infiltrate the government, following a meeting the Head of State held with Raila at Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's animal firm in Kisozi located in the Central part of the neighbouring country.

“He must be careful. We have seen in the past Raila utilising such an opportunity to infiltrate the Moi, Kibaki, and Uhuru governments and wrecking the boat from within,” Kahiga claimed.

Kahiga, further citing the handshake deal between former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga, cautioned that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua might suffer the same fate unless Ruto treads carefully.

“In the past, we have seen how the then deputy and now president William Ruto was treated when Raila was accommodated in Uhuru’s administration. We would not like a similar scenario to happen to our son,” he added.

On his part, Joshua Irungu noted that the opposition leader was not a trustworthy person, terming him as crafty.

“Ruto should deal with Odinga in a situation where one has to sleep with one eye closed while the other open since he can start something fishy anytime,” Joshua Irungu stated.

