Mom-of-two, 41, dies on American Airlines flight after suddenly falling ill

Saturday, March 02, 2024 – An American mother of two died after suddenly falling ill on an American Airlines flight home from the Dominican Republic.
The 41-year-old woman — identified by a relative online only
as an Indiana mother of two — was onboard American Airlines Flight 2790 from
Punta Cana to Charlotte, North Carolina, when she suddenly became ill, the
Royal Turks and Caicos Island Police Force announced on social media.
Flight crew tried to revive the woman as the plane was
diverted to Providenciales International Airport in the Turks and Caicos so
that further medical treatment could be provided, police said.
Officers said they received the call about the emergency
landing at 6:12 p.m. that night and dispatched a medical team.
The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was
pronounced dead, the police force said, noting “a post-mortem will be conducted
to ascertain the cause of death.”
The passenger’s identity has not been released, but she was
from central Indiana, according to Fox 59.
A woman on Facebook also identified the passenger as her
sister-in-law.
“We are in disbelief and our hearts are broken,” Stephanie
Quinn wrote in response to the Royal Turks and Caicos Island Police Force’s
announcement.
Quinn described her sister-in-law as the only girl out of
five siblings and the mother of two “beautiful children with big hearts and
straight As.”
“She is still down there, so please take good care of her as
she ventures home,” pleaded Quinn.
