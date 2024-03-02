Man allegedly commits suicide after a native doctor told him he had few days to live



Saturday, March 02, 2024 – A 32-year-old man from Kuwadzana in Zimbabwe has allegedly taken his own life after getting a sad message from a native doctor.

The man identified as Solomon Kabanda committed suicide after the native doctor he consulted told him he had only a few days left to live.

His dead body was discovered hanging from a washing line at his residence, where he resided with his grandmother. This tragic incident follows a previous suicide attempt by Solomon, highlighting the depth of his despair.

A source told H-Metro;

“I am told he visited a madzibaba at a shrine on Wednesday where he was told that his life was hanging in the balance.”

Some residents of the area are also speculating that he was murdered. One of them said;

“The way he was on hanging the washing line, doesn’t look like it was a suicide. It looks like he was murdered but we will wait to see the results.”

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.