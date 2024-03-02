Man allegedly commits suicide after a native doctor told him he had few days to live

Saturday, March 02, 2024 – A 32-year-old man from Kuwadzana in Zimbabwe has allegedly taken his own life after getting a sad message from a native doctor.
The man identified as Solomon Kabanda committed suicide
after the native doctor he consulted told him he had only a few days left to
live.
His dead body was discovered hanging from a washing
line at his residence, where he resided with his grandmother. This tragic
incident follows a previous suicide attempt by Solomon, highlighting the depth
of his despair.
A source told H-Metro;
“I am told he visited a madzibaba at a shrine on Wednesday
where he was told that his life was hanging in the balance.”
Some residents of the area are also speculating that he was
murdered. One of them said;
“The way he was on hanging the washing line, doesn’t look
like it was a suicide. It looks like he was murdered but we will wait to see
the results.”
Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to
determine the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.
