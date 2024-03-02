AYESHA CURRY expecting baby number 4 with STEPH CURRY

Saturday, March 02, 2024 – Stephen and Ayesha Curry are expecting their fourth child.
On Friday, March 1, Ayesha announced she's expecting her
fourth child with her NBA superstar husband by starring on the cover of Sweet
July Magazine's first digital issue -- a publication born from her blossoming
skincare line, Sweet July Skin -- with a gorgeous belly-baring shot.
Ayesha and Steph have been married since 2011.
The pair, who were high school sweethearts, are parents to
Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Cannon, 5.
In the interview for Sweet July Magazine's "Village
Issue," Ayesha shares that although she and Steph "thought we were
done" after welcoming their third child, the couple decided they wanted a
fourth "last year."
"For me, the decision came from always finding myself
looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car
and think, 'Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten," Ayesha
writes. "It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was
missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our
family."
Ayesha explains that her fourth pregnancy is markedly
different from her previous three, noting that juggling her older children,
various ventures and the fullness of managing five daily lives made her realize
how she was "tremendously busy in ways I wasn't before."
"I'm also realizing how quickly time has gone by with
our first three children, who are now self-sufficient and don't need as much
from us," she notes.
