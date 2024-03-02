AYESHA CURRY expecting baby number 4 with STEPH CURRY



Saturday, March 02, 2024 – Stephen and Ayesha Curry are expecting their fourth child.

On Friday, March 1, Ayesha announced she's expecting her fourth child with her NBA superstar husband by starring on the cover of Sweet July Magazine's first digital issue -- a publication born from her blossoming skincare line, Sweet July Skin -- with a gorgeous belly-baring shot.

Ayesha and Steph have been married since 2011.

The pair, who were high school sweethearts, are parents to Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Cannon, 5.

In the interview for Sweet July Magazine's "Village Issue," Ayesha shares that although she and Steph "thought we were done" after welcoming their third child, the couple decided they wanted a fourth "last year."

"For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, 'Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten," Ayesha writes. "It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

Ayesha explains that her fourth pregnancy is markedly different from her previous three, noting that juggling her older children, various ventures and the fullness of managing five daily lives made her realize how she was "tremendously busy in ways I wasn't before."

"I'm also realizing how quickly time has gone by with our first three children, who are now self-sufficient and don't need as much from us," she notes.