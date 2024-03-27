MICHAEL JACKSON's mother, KATHERINE, fires back at her grandson BIGI in ongoing legal battle over estate

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson has fired back at her grandson Bigi amid their ongoing legal battle over the late King Of Pop's estate.
The current issue stems from a 'recent transaction' in which
half of the singer's publishing and recorded masters were sold to Sony for $600
million.
Michael's three children Bigi, 22, Paris, 25, and Prince,
27, were evidently in favor of the sale, while Katherine has filed an appeal
against it.
Bigi has argued that his grandmother should pay her own
legal expenditures for the appeal rather than having the estate cover them.
However, in a new filing obtained by People, Katherine
maintains that the estate, valued at $1.5 billion, can afford to pay her legal
fees and should do so.
Katherine receives an allowance from a sub-trust created by
Michael's will, but is not a direct beneficiary of her late son's actual
estate.
She apparently racked up about half a million dollars worth
of legal fees in her still pending appeal against the Sony sale.
In Bigi's objection, his lawyers contended that it was
unhelpful to the estate for it to bankroll Katherine's appeal, which in their
view is unlikely to succeed anyway.
'It is readily apparent that a reversal on appeal would be
an extreme longshot,' read part of the objection, which was filed March 18.
'Given those odds, Bigi decided not to waste his resources
to participate in an appeal. Nonetheless, Katherine has decided to appeal this
court’s ruling. That decision is not for the benefit of the heirs.'
However, Bigi left the door open to covering 'reasonable
attorney fees and costs' for the process of presenting 'essential evidence'
during her first objection to the sale.
Katherine was not mollified, firing back with a legal
response on March 20 in which she denounced the estate's purported tightness
with money.
Her filing said in part that 'it seems clear to [Katherine]
that the Executors are holding all of the assets in the Estate in order to keep
control over them, and to avoid the more liberal distribution requirements of
the Trust.'
She held that 'the Executors cannot in good faith contend
that the Estate does not have sufficient available funds to allow the Trust to
make the requested payment.'
In her view, the estate could pay for her legal expenditures
without incurring any 'loss to creditors or injury to the estate or any
interested person.'
Katherine's filing added: 'This vastly exceeds its potential
liabilities, and leaves hundreds of millions of dollars available for the
remainder beneficiaries.'
Michael died at the age of 50 in 2009 from a cardiac arrest
he suffered after having Propofol administered as a sleep aid.
He left all of his money to his three children and to
Katherine, who assumed custody of Prince, Paris, and Blanket, all of whom were
underage when Michael died.
