I don't think he's my guy - Reality star, LARSA PIPPEN, 49, opens up about her split from MARCUS JORDAN, 33



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – Larsa Pippen has revealed what caused her breakup from Marcus Jordan.

During a candid interview on the latest episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast with Amy Robach and T.J.Holmes, the reality star revealed that gaining clarity after wrapping up her latest show, House of Villains, and spending time alone prompted her realization that Marcus isn't the right man for him.

"You know, I feel like I just finished. I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone," Pippen said during the podcast. And I think when you’re alone, you kind of really miss the person or you realize maybe you aren’t my guy, and that made me realize, I don’t think he’s my guy."

Responding to whether their 16-year age gap played a role in their split, Pippen said, “No. No. I don't think so. I just think we're just on a different journey and I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I'm doing and what he's doing.”

“I want him to be happy. He's a great guy, but I just don't feel like it's for me,” she added.

When asked about her current relationship status, Pippen declared herself, "Single and ready to mingle," although she admitted she's not in a rush to jump back into the dating scene.

The Real Housewives of Miami star first started dating Michael Jordan’s son in early 2023.

Earlier last week, they ended their relationship one month after getting back together.

“They're moving in different directions," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that it was amicable.