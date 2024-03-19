MARTIN KIMANI lands a powerful job after RUTO sacked him – God never forgets his people!





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Former Kenya's ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Martin Kimani, has landed a new job after President William Ruto sacked him last year.

Kimani, who is a career diplomat, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Center on International Cooperation (CIC), effective June 3, 2024.

CIC, a nonprofit research center within Arts and Science at NYU, is a prominent advocate for international cooperation to prevent crises and promote peace, justice, and inclusion and a leading global think tank on multilateralism.

According to the nonprofit research center, Kimani’s experience in various high-profile roles makes him stand out to be the right candidate to take up the role.

“Martin Kimani brings many years of experience in international diplomacy, crisis prevention, and the links between peace, justice, equality, and inclusion at the highest level.

"His ability to build bridges and identify strategic opportunities to strengthen multilateral action will be a great benefit to CIC, the United Nations, and the International Financial Institutions in the current period of high geopolitical tension,” Sarah Cliffe, outgoing Executive Director of CIC stated.

Kimani accepted the role indicating that he was ready to deliver real-world impact.

“I’m deeply honoured to join CIC and its brilliant staff to build ambitious partnerships that deliver real-world impact.

"I’m especially excited by New York University’s world-class researchers. Sarah Cliffe has been an inspirational leader & I look forward to building on her legacy,” he stated in his acceptance note.

Kimani stepped down from his role after Ruto nominated former Turkana County Assembly Speaker Erastus Lokaale to serve as Head of Kenya’s Mission to the United Nations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST