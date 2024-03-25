Manchester United 'could be barred from playing in Europe next season' as UEFA 'refuse to change ownership rules' after RATCLIFFE takeover



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Manchester United face being barred from Europe next season after Uefa stuck to their ban on clubs under the same ownership competing against each other.

Uefa have finally published its new regulations about ‘multi-club ownership’ issues.

While clubs under the same ownership umbrella can play in Europe if they are in different competitions, the ban on clubs taking part in the same one remains in place.

Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group also own Nice, with the French side currently fifth in Ligue 1 and on course to secure European football.

Uefa have now confirmed there IS a blanket ban on clubs under the same ownership taking part in the same competition despite a revision of its rulebook.

A source from the organisation confirmed the news to The Sun: 'It is correct that Manchester United and Nice cannot play in the same competition.

'They could play in different competitions, as there is no "feeding" between competitions anymore.'

As it stands Erik ten Hag's team are six points behind Tottenham and nine behind Aston Villa in the race for European qualification.

However, the FA Cup remains a viable entry into European competitions for the club, as even if Manchester City retain their crown the additional league space given a European berth would be go to their rivals.

However, should that happen while Nice secure a Europa League spot through a fifth-placed finish they would take precedence over United, forcing the Premier League club to drop into the Conference League.

However, if United manage to triumph in the FA Cup this season they would take precedence and Francesco Farioli's side would instead be placed in the Conference League.

Likewise, if both teams manage to qualify for the Champions League this season, the place will be allocated to the team who finish higher in their respective league.

If both teams finish in the same position domestically, United would still take precedence based on England's spot at the top of UEFA's coefficient.

However, there remains a scenario in which both United and Nice qualify for the Conference League through their domestic cups but Nice maintain a higher league position.

Should this prove to be the case, the French side would be given the spot with United left without any European football.