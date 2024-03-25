Monday, March 25, 2024 - An elderly Kamba man has reunited with his family after being away for 44 years.

John Mutua Mang’ee alias Saddam had been living in Ukunda, Kwale County for decades, where he worked as a mechanic.

He boarded a bus and returned to his family in Makueni County while heavily intoxicated.

Age has caught up with him and despite being away for decades, he returned empty-handed

Although he wasted his life in alcoholism for the years he lived and worked in Ukunda, his family received him with open arms.

