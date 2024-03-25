JOAO CANCELO accuses coach PEP GUARDIOLA of telling 'lies' and labels his club Man City as 'ungrateful'



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Joao Cancelo has reportedly slammed his parent club Manchester City in an explosive rant in which he accuses manager Pep Guardiola of telling 'lies'.

The Portuguese international is currently on a season-long loan at Barcelona, after spending the second half of last year at Bayern Munich.

Reports had suggested that Guardiola was unhappy with Cancelo's reaction to being dropped from City's starting XI during their Treble winning season.

In an interview with Portuguese publication A Bola, the 29-year-old winger slammed Guardiola's claims.

He said: 'Lies were told! I've never been a bad team-mate for them and you can ask either (Nathan) Ake or Rico (Lewis). I don't have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that's the manager's opinion.

'I stayed because it's not true. I think Man City were a bit ungrateful to me when they said that because I was a very important player in the years I was there.

'I never failed in my commitment to the club, to the fans and I always gave everything. I remember a time when I was robbed and attacked and the next day I was playing at the Emirates against Arsenal.

'These are things you don't forget, I left my wife and daughter alone at home, terrified. People will only remember this because Mister Guardiola has much more power than me when he says something and I prefer to keep to myself.'

Cancelo insisted that he 'wishes' everything goes well at Man City but also adds that he made the right choice to leave on loan in January 2023 - despite missing out on the Treble.

He said: 'Certain things dictated that I was loaned last year to Bayern Munich. I have no regrets, even if City won the Champions League. I feel like I made the right choice, that I went to a club that really wanted me, even before renewing my contract. It was a club that gave me a lot in the six months I was there.'

After letting Cancelo leave on loan last season, Guardiola said: 'I wish him the very best. He has been an incredible figure in winning two Premier League titles.

'After the World Cup, we have been playing in different patterns and I've given more time to other players.

'Everyone has their own personality. He loves to play, he trains the best but he needs to play to be happy, so we decided together to let him go to Munich.'