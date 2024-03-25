JOAO CANCELO accuses coach PEP GUARDIOLA of telling 'lies' and labels his club Man City as 'ungrateful'

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Joao Cancelo has reportedly slammed his parent club Manchester City in an explosive rant in which he accuses manager Pep Guardiola of telling 'lies'.
The Portuguese international is currently on a season-long
loan at Barcelona, after spending the second half of last year at Bayern
Munich.
Reports had suggested that Guardiola was unhappy with
Cancelo's reaction to being dropped from City's starting XI during their Treble
winning season.
In an interview with Portuguese publication A Bola, the
29-year-old winger slammed Guardiola's claims.
He said: 'Lies were told! I've never been a bad team-mate
for them and you can ask either (Nathan) Ake or Rico (Lewis). I don't have any
superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that's the manager's
opinion.
'I stayed because it's not true. I think Man City were a bit
ungrateful to me when they said that because I was a very important player in
the years I was there.
'I never failed in my commitment to the club, to the fans
and I always gave everything. I remember a time when I was robbed and attacked
and the next day I was playing at the Emirates against Arsenal.
'These are things you don't forget, I left my wife and
daughter alone at home, terrified. People will only remember this because
Mister Guardiola has much more power than me when he says something and I
prefer to keep to myself.'
Cancelo insisted that he 'wishes' everything goes well at
Man City but also adds that he made the right choice to leave on loan in
January 2023 - despite missing out on the Treble.
He said: 'Certain things dictated that I was loaned last
year to Bayern Munich. I have no regrets, even if City won the Champions
League. I feel like I made the right choice, that I went to a club that really
wanted me, even before renewing my contract. It was a club that gave me a lot
in the six months I was there.'
After letting Cancelo leave on loan last season, Guardiola
said: 'I wish him the very best. He has been an incredible figure in winning
two Premier League titles.
'After the World Cup, we have been playing in different
patterns and I've given more time to other players.
'Everyone has their own personality. He loves to play, he
trains the best but he needs to play to be happy, so we decided together to let
him go to Munich.'
