OPRAH WINFREY defends her use of Ozempic drug to slim down as she speaks out to slam those who 'shame' others for turning to weight loss drugs



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Oprah Winfrey has spoken out to defend her Ozempic use in a new documentary that will air just days after she stepped away from her role as a Weight Watchers ambassador over her decision to turn to a weight loss drug to slim down

The TV icon, 70, has been showcasing her much trimmer waistline in recent months, having shed more than 40lbs with the help of the weight loss drug.

Oprah has now spoken out to defend her use of weight loss drugs in the upcoming TV doc, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution.

While Oprah's special is set to air in full tonight, a preview clip aired by Good Morning America today gave a sneak peek at what viewers can expect.

The TV personality praised the weight loss drug, while boldly stating that she is 'absolutely done' with dealing with 'shaming from other people' - adding that she wants viewers to take away positive thoughts from the documentary.

Oprah - who has credited her dramatic transformation to the drug - said: 'The number one thing I hope people come away with is knowing that [obesity] is a disease, and it's in the brain.'

The special also features obesity medicine physician Dr Jen Ashton, who was shown having a discussion with Oprah during the teaser.





Dr Jen explained: 'It is conclusively known that the conditions of overweight and obesity are complex, chronic disease states, not character flaws... so they should be managed accordingly. '

Oprah replied: 'Oh, I love that so much, Dr. Jen," Winfrey said. "It's a disease, not a character flaw.'

Just three days ago, the TV mogul shared why she was stepping down from Weight Watchers, opening up about her reasons for quitting during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.





She explained: 'I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I wanted to talk about, and Weight Watchers is now in the business of being a weight health company that also administers drug medications for weight.

'I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest,' said Oprah, who announced last month that she was not going to stand for re-election at the next Weight Watchers shareholder meeting in May.

'So I resigned from the board and donated all of my shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture,' Oprah added.

'So nobody can say, ''Oh, she's doing that special, she's making money, promoting''. No, you cannot say that,' she said.