Kenya is on its own as JOE BIDEN refuses to partner with RUTO on the Haiti mission – See what White House has said

Sunday, March 24, 2024 – The Joe Biden-led US Government has maintained its stance of not deploying its troops to fight alongside Kenyan police officers in Haiti.
This comes even as former United
States special envoy for Haiti, Dan Foote has cautioned that Kenyan forces
could be outnumbered by the criminal gangs.
He accused President William
Ruto of intending to deploy police officers only for money.
Addressing the media during a
press briefing, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby
affirmed that the US would solely be providing external support to Kenya.
Kirby stated that discussions
with the Kenyan government regarding the mission were ongoing, emphasizing that
the US remained committed to assisting Kenya in restoring normalcy to the
gang-afflicted nation.
Furthermore, he mentioned that
the US government was actively involved in facilitating the establishment of a
transitional government.
Notably, Kenya is waiting for
the transitional leadership to take office before police can be deployed.
"Hopefully, we’ll see some
movement here in the coming days about their selection of individuals for
governance in Haiti who can be credible and can meet the aspirations of the
Haitian people.
"Number two, we’re working
with Kenya on a Kenyan-led multinational security support mission, which would
not include U.S. troops on the ground as part of that mission. But we are
working with Kenyans on what that can look like, and what support they might
need externally from the United States," he stated.
Reports indicate that the US has
drafted a guideline for the Kenyan mission. The guidelines are needed by the US
lawmakers before funding for the mission can be approved.
Further, the communication
advisor noted that the US security officials were in the active evacuation
of its citizens.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
