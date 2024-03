Monday, March 11, 2024 – An X user has shared a sad story of how his friend was recently left devastated after a DNA test showed the three kids he has with his wife aren't his.

According to the X user, the man went for medical checks with the kids and decided to throw in a DNA test.

The result came with all three not being his children.

When he confronted his wife, she allegedly responded by saying he was always working before hanging up the phone.