Saudi Arabia's first 'male' robot touches female reporter's butt



Monday, March 11, 2024 – Saudi Arabia's first humanoid male robot inappropriately touched a female reporter's butt at an event introducing him to the world.

The AI robot named Muhammad was caught on camera getting pervy at a tech event in Riyadh.

Muhammad made headlines for the wrong reason while standing on a platform behind TV journalist Rawya Kassem. He was spotted touching her butt in the middle of her report and seemingly making contact.

Rawya turned back and motioned at the robot to back off, shooting the robot a nasty glare before continuing on with her report.

The robot already looks super real, resembling a man wearing a long gown below a red and white keffiyeh.