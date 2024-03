Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - A man is in distress after his car was stolen by a close friend last weekend.

His friend visited him and drugged him, before stealing his car.

He reported the theft incident at Kasarani police station but the cops are allegedly asking for 10% of the value of the stolen car to carry out investigations.

The victim reached out to renowned activist Boniface Mwangi for help.

