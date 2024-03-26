Fireworks as NDINDI NYORO now accuses CS KINDIKI of sabotaging RUTO and his government – Look!

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has indirectly accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki of sabotaging President William Ruto and his agendas to transform the country by empowering the common man.

This follows the move by Kindiki to ban private cars operating as Public Service Vehicles.

Kindiki had announced that his ministry was turning its gaze on the cars after noticing that a number of the cars, especially Sientas and Noahs, operating in the public service sector without permits.

However, Ndindi Nyoro, who is also the chairman of the Budget Committee in the National Assembly, differed with Kindiki over the decision to ban private cars operating as Public Service Vehicles.

Speaking at a Church Service in his constituency on Sunday, Nyoro argued that all businesses should be accorded support to grow.

He further argued that the directive did not emanate from the government headed by Ruto, because unlike Kindiki, the president supports small businesses to grow.

"For those in the Kenyan transport sector, sometimes I read stories in the paper that I know are not from the government," he stated.

"For those carrying passengers, whether they are using matatus, Probox, and Sienta, our duty is to sit down and find ways to support them conduct their businesses without fear because this is a supportive government."

"Everywhere a Kenyan business person is, our work is to support them make a profit and enlarge their territories because they hold the economy," he added.

