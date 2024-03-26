Fireworks as NDINDI NYORO now accuses CS KINDIKI of sabotaging RUTO and his government – Look!

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has indirectly accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki of sabotaging President William Ruto and his agendas to transform the country by empowering the common man.
This follows the move by Kindiki
to ban private cars operating as Public Service Vehicles.
Kindiki had announced that his
ministry was turning its gaze on the cars after noticing that a number of the
cars, especially Sientas and Noahs, operating in the public service sector
without permits.
However, Ndindi Nyoro, who is also the chairman of the
Budget Committee in the National Assembly, differed with Kindiki over the decision
to ban private cars operating as Public Service Vehicles.
Speaking at a Church Service in
his constituency on Sunday, Nyoro argued that all businesses should be accorded
support to grow.
He further argued that the
directive did not emanate from the government headed by Ruto, because unlike
Kindiki, the president supports small businesses to grow.
"For those in the Kenyan
transport sector, sometimes I read stories in the paper that I know are not
from the government," he stated.
"For those carrying
passengers, whether they are using matatus, Probox, and Sienta, our duty is to
sit down and find ways to support them conduct their businesses without fear
because this is a supportive government."
"Everywhere a Kenyan
business person is, our work is to support them make a profit and enlarge their
territories because they hold the economy," he added.
