GERARD PIQUE delivers his verdict on the GOAT debate between LIONEL MESSI and CRISTIANO RONALDO after playing with the two legends



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Former Manchester United and Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has given his final verdict on the GOAT debate between arch-rivals, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish defender shared the pitch as teammates with Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who both are regarded as the two greatest players of the modern age.

Pique was briefly teammates with the Portugal international at Man United and also a teammate with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Asked if the GOAT debate is over now after Messi outshone Cristiano Ronaldo by lifting the World Cup in Qatar, Pique told the John Nellis' YouTube channel: 'Well, it's true that the fight between them two in the last decade was quite impressive because both of them did incredibly well.

'I think that in terms of talent, Messi is number one, for sure. It's true that Cristiano has worked very hard to try and compete and fight for that first spot but if you see the careers of both… I would choose Messi, for sure.

'He showed that even though he's 35 he can compete as the best player in the world. He showed it in the World Cup.'