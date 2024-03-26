GERARD PIQUE delivers his verdict on the GOAT debate between LIONEL MESSI and CRISTIANO RONALDO after playing with the two legends

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Former Manchester United and Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has given his final verdict on the GOAT debate between arch-rivals, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Spanish defender shared the pitch as teammates with
Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who both are regarded as the two greatest players of
the modern age.
Pique was briefly teammates with the Portugal international
at Man United and also a teammate with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.
Asked if the GOAT debate is over now after Messi outshone
Cristiano Ronaldo by lifting the World Cup in Qatar, Pique told the John
Nellis' YouTube channel: 'Well, it's true that the fight between them two in
the last decade was quite impressive because both of them did incredibly well.
'I think that in terms of talent, Messi is number one, for
sure. It's true that Cristiano has worked very hard to try and compete and
fight for that first spot but if you see the careers of both… I would choose
Messi, for sure.
'He showed that even though he's 35 he can compete as the
best player in the world. He showed it in the World Cup.'
