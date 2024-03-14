Man arrested after killing three-year-old child in suspected ritual murder, implicates local businessman



Thursday, March 14, 2024 – A Zimbabwean man has been arrested for killing a three-year-old child in a suspected ritual murder.

The suspect identified as Steady Munda killed the young child in a bushy area before throwing his lifeless body into a river. Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko who confirmed the gruesome incident which took place on Monday night in Chemowa area, Zhombe, said;

“I can confirm the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of the toddler whose body was dumped in the river. Investigations are in progress.”

Eyewitnesses told H-Metro that Steady was in the company of another individual named Caston Mucheuki when they boarded a commuter omnibus headed to Chemowa Primary School to repair some windows.

Their journey took an ominous turn when the vehicle became stuck in the sand near a river. The driver requested that passengers disembark while he resolved the issue. It was during this time that Steady mysteriously vanished, prompting Caston to initiate a search for his missing colleague.

Caston, accompanied by other male passengers, scoured the area for Steady. They encountered a group of distressed children who informed them that a strange man had fled with a toddler.

The children led the search party to the other side of the river, where Steady was apprehended just after disposing of the child’s lifeless body in the water. Steady is currently under police custody at ZRP Gokwe.

Upon being apprehended, Steady implicated a local businessman named Tambu in the heinous crime. He accused him of orchestrating the murder.