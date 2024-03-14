82-year-old Grandma 'beats off' car thieves who tried to steal daughter’s £30,000 Mercedes (VIDEO)



Thursday, March 14, 2024 – Shocking CCTV has revealed how an elderly woman and her daughter bravely confront two carjackers who attacked them in broad daylight.

According to SWNS, the two men were lying in wait as Lynn Elwell, 62, reversed her new Mercedes A Class out of her 82-year-old mum’s driveway in Willenhall, West Midlands.

Moments later, one of the thieves ran up and forced open the driver’s door, throwing Lynn out of the car onto the ground.

Lynn appeared to be kicked multiple times as she held onto her car, before Lynn’s 82-year-old mum, wearing a dressing gown and slippers, ran over to help her daughter.

The grandma was reportedly seen standing in front of the car in a bid to stop the thieves from escaping.



Footage then shows the carjackers driving straight at Lynn’s mum and hitting her as she leapt out of the way.





The women were left battered and bruised by the carjacking, which happened on the morning of February 28.

Lynn said: ‘It was horrible. It makes you mentally scared, there is no way to describe it, after something like this happens, you are always looking over your shoulder.

‘I’ve never had anything like this. I actually grew up in that area and not once did I have any trouble. I just never expected anything like that to happen.’

After the men began yelling at Lynn to get out of the car, they punched her multiple times.

The police have since launched an investigation into the violent carjacking.

Lynn said since the carjacking, she’s been unable to sleep properly and the crime has affected her business.

‘They also got my hairdressing bag which has affected my business.It was never bad around there when I was young, but it’s just so much worse now. My parents are also having issues with feeling safe now too.

‘There have been a number of incidents like this in the area as well, not long after what happened to me there was also another attack just down the road.

‘The area is getting worse. I have a new car now, but I had only had that one for a few days. They used my card as well. It’s horrible.’