Let him mess things up – RUTO’s advisor DAVID NDII reveals why he has refused to advice GACHAGUA





Monday, March 25, 2024 - President William Ruto’s Chief Economic Advisor, David Ndii, has revealed why he has refused to advise Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on how to wage his war against illicit brew, specifically in Mt Kenya.

Speaking yesterday, Ndii remarked that Gachagua is handling the issue the wrong way and is likely to fail.

Furthermore, he argued that the spread of illicit brews could be traced back to 1979 when the late President Daniel Moi banned traditional liquors.

“The problem is economic but its roots are demographic, geography and politics,” he explained.

Responding to the post, a Kenyan asked, “Why don’t you advise the Deputy President to do the right thing?”

The Chief Economist then used a phrase to remark that he did not have the patience to explain to the Deputy President.

He further added that just because the DP was his boss did not mean he was mandated to advise him.

This happened a day after the Deputy President reiterated that the government would not relent until illicit brew was permanently eradicated.

In defence of his sentiments, Ndii quoted a past article he had authored noting that consumption of illicit brew in Mt Kenya had been exacerbated by migration.

He explained that over 30,000 young Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in different parts of the country were in 1994 dumped in Kiambu and other Mt Kenya regions.

He explained that due to that, the young Kenyans being homeless and unemployed resorted to cheap liquor.

