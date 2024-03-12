Israel warns it is 'ready' for anyone who might 'try us' as Ramadan begins

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Israel's defence minister on Monday, March 11, said that authorities would respect freedom of worship during Ramadan but were 'ready' for anyone who might 'try us'.
'The State of Israel respects the freedom of worship at
Al-Aqsa and all holy places,' Yoav Gallant said in a video message, referring
to the third-holiest site in Islam, located in Israeli-annexed
east Jerusalem.
'The month of Ramadan may be a month of jihad, and we say to
everyone not to try us - we are ready, don't make mistakes,' he said in the
clip posted on his Telegram channel.
His comments came amid concerns about tensions during
Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint for violence during the
Muslim fasting month in past years.
During Ramadan, Muslims in their tens and even hundreds of
thousands pray at the compound.
On Friday a spokesman for the armed wing of
the Hamas militant group called on 'our people' to mobilise and head
towards Al-Aqsa.
The compound is also Judaism's most sacred site, known to
Jews as the Temple Mount.
This year, Israel announced it would limit access during
Ramadan, citing security needs with war raging in Gaza.
After hard-right Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir
said recently he wanted tougher restrictions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
said the numbers admitted would be similar to last year.
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday
restrictions imposed by Israel on Muslim worshippers' access to Jerusalem's
Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the Muslim fasting month was pushing the
situation towards an 'explosion'.
In remarks on state media, Safadi said his country, which
overviews the holy site, rejected Israel's announced move to limit access
during Ramadan, citing security needs with war raging in Gaza.
'We warn that desecrating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque is
playing with fire,' Safadi said in a joint news conference with the Vatican's
foreign minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher.
'Not allowing worshippers to perform their religious duties
and their rituals in this holy month and restricting freedom to enter the Aqsa
mosque, all that pushes toward an explosive situation which is what we are
warning about,' Safadi added.
Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel
triggered the ongoing war in Gaza, which is now in its sixth month.
