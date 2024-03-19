Lazio footballer, FRANCESCO ACERBI, leaves Italy camp after allegedly racially abusing JUAN JESUS during Inter Milan's draw with Napoli

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Francesco Acerbi has left the Italy national squad ahead of upcoming friendlies in the United States after he was alleged to have racially abused Napoli defender Juan Jesus.
The Inter Milan defender is accused of racially abusing
Brazil international Jesus during Sunday’s 1-1 draw in Serie A, something
he has denied.
Juan Jesus, who is Black, was visibly upset in the second
half when he walked up to the referee, who then called over Acerbi.
In close-up television images, Juan Jesus appeared to be
telling the referee that Acerbi had used a racist slur.
The Brazilian, whose late equaliser rescued a point for
Napoli, can also be seen pointing to the Keep Racism Out' badge on his shirt
sleeve as part of the league's anti-racism campaign.
New footage has since emerged on X, the platform previously
known as Twitter, showing Acerbi seemingly telling Juan Jesus: 'I'm sorry, I'm
not racist' before the pair exchange words.
The pair embraced at the end of the match and the Napoli
defender did not confirm the nature of the incident.
'What happens on the field, stays on the field,' the
Brazilian told DAZN.
'Acerbi apologised, he went a bit over the top with his
words. He is a good guy.
'Moreover, obviously, we're adults, we can sort it out on
the field. He apologised, we moved on and when the referee blows his whistle
everything ends there. It's fine.'
Acerbi wasn't disciplined by referee Federico La Penna and
Jesus added: 'I hope it doesn't happen again because he's an intelligent guy.'
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Acerbi has
explained his version of events to Italy coach Luciano Spalletti and his
team-mates and it has been agreed he will take no part in games against
Venezuela and Ecuador.
A statement on the FIGC website read: 'Francesco Acerbi, who
arrived at the national team camp in Rome this morning, explained to head
coach, Luciano Spalletti, and his team-mates his version of the alleged racist
expression reported by Juan Jesus during Inter vs Napoli last night, as
required by the internal policy of Club Italia.
'From the Nerazzurri defender’s report, in waiting for what
happened to be reconstructed in compliance with the autonomy of sporting
justice, it emerged that there was no defamatory, denigrating or racist intent
on his part.
'However, it was agreed that Acerbi should be left out of
the squad for the next two friendlies scheduled in the United States in order
to let things settle for the national team and the player himself, who will
return to his club today.
'As a result, Roma defender Gianluca Mancini, who was
already part of a reserved squad list, has been called up.'
An Inter statement added: 'FC Internazionale Milano takes
note of the official statement released by the FIGC in relation to the events
involving Francesco Acerbi during last night’s match against Napoli, and of the
fact that FIGC and Acerbi have agreed that the player will not be involved in
the national team’s next two friendlies scheduled in the United States.
'FC Internazionale Milano will meet with the player as soon
as possible to shed light on the exact details of what happened last night.'
