You will be shocked to see how black coffee that is sold in the streets of Nairobi in flasks is prepared in unhygienic conditions (Watch Video).





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - If you live in low-income estates around Nairobi, you may have come across some young men going around selling coffee in flasks, especially during evenings.

The coffee is sold for as low as 10 bob.

A concerned Kenyan secretly took a video of the coffee being prepared in unhygienic conditions, posing health risks to consumers.

Watch the video.

Hii Kenya mmekuwa mnakunywa nini kwani? We are just walking corpses in this country. pic.twitter.com/eO7vmOIj6k — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) March 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.