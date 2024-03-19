Tennis world No 2, ARYNA SABALENKA's boyfriend and ex-NHL player, KONSTANTIN KOLTSOV, dies at 42 while in Miami to support her



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Tennis world No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend and ex-NHL player, Konstantin Koltsov has died at the age of 42.

The former professional athlete's death was confirmed on the social messaging site Telegram via the account of his former club Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

'It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away,' the Russian club's statement read.

'He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club.

'Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team’s coaching staff.

'May his memory burn bright.'





Sabalenka is in Miami preparing for the upcoming Miami Open, where Koltsov is reported to have joined her in Florida before his shock passing.

The death of the world number two's partner comes just five years after the player lost her father Sergey following his sudden death at 43.

Like Koltsov, Sabalenka's father had also played professional ice hockey, and the Belarusian athlete has often spoken of the motivation her father's passing her inspired in her tennis game.

The Belarusian played for his national team in the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics and spent parts of three seasons with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 and 2006.