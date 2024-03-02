LADY curses her ex and his fiancée after he shared pre-wedding PHOTOs and tagged her

Saturday, March 02, 2024 – A woman has taken to Facebook to post photos of her ex-boyfriend and his fiancée.
In the caption, she cursed her ex and wished him the worst.
Her post shocked readers and it was later explained that her
ex, whom she had given money to start a business so they could build together,
ended up moving on to another woman when the business became successful.
To add insult to injury, the ex-boyfriend shared his
pre-wedding photos on Facebook then tagged the ex he had dumped.
Angered by this, the ex asked why he had to tag her to his
prewedding photos after leaving her for another woman. She then posted the
pre-wedding photos to her timeline and cursed the groom.
