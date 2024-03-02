LADY curses her ex and his fiancée after he shared pre-wedding PHOTOs and tagged her



Saturday, March 02, 2024 – A woman has taken to Facebook to post photos of her ex-boyfriend and his fiancée.

In the caption, she cursed her ex and wished him the worst.

Her post shocked readers and it was later explained that her ex, whom she had given money to start a business so they could build together, ended up moving on to another woman when the business became successful.

To add insult to injury, the ex-boyfriend shared his pre-wedding photos on Facebook then tagged the ex he had dumped.

Angered by this, the ex asked why he had to tag her to his prewedding photos after leaving her for another woman. She then posted the pre-wedding photos to her timeline and cursed the groom.

