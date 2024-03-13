Emotional video of the mother to the 20-year-old lady who died at an Airbnb in Thome weeping uncontrollably as she is laid to rest - This is painful (WATCH).



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - The burial ceremony of Joanitar Nzomo was full of sorrow and grief as family members and friends gathered to pay their last respects to her.

Joanitar’s mother broke down as she watched her daughter’s body being lowered into the grave.

She wept uncontrollably, prompting close friends and family to hold and console her.

She cried bitterly and could be heard saying 'No, no,' a clear indication that she was unable to accept the harsh reality.

Joanitar fell off an Airbnb apartment in Thome where she had spent the night with a man identified as Lawrence Njuguna, whom she had met at an entertainment joint in Roysambu.

