BEYONCÉ's new album becomes Spotify's most streamed day-of album in 2024



Saturday, March 30, 2024 – Beyoncé's new album, "Cowboy Carter," has become Spotify's most-streamed album of 2024 just after its release on Friday, March 30.

"Cowboy Carter" was streamed 76.13 million times after it was dropped on Spotify on Friday. It is way higher than what her last album "Renaissance" did on Spotify in just a single day, about 43 million streams at the time, and is also the biggest release this year.

This is the first time a country album has earned this title this year on Spotify and not just that, but it's the biggest debut on Spotify by a Black female artist ever.

Even before "Cowboy Carter" dropped, Bey's single "Texas Hold 'Em" had already been streamed over 200 million times.