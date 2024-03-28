Kilifi Governor GIDEON MUNG’ARO in pain as his 30-year-old girlfriend, LOISE MAKENA (Pictured), dumps him and vanishes with Sh 200 million.

Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro is reportedly a man in dire need of a shoulder to lean on after it emerged that he is nursing the wounds of being dumped by his young girlfriend, who is believed to have vanished with close to Sh200 Million and other multi-million properties registered in her name.
Mung’aro
and the lady have been in a three-year secret romantic relationship built on
trust and honesty in what appears to have been a strategic move by the cunning
lady to strike when she has amassed enough from the unsuspecting Governor.
The
lady in question is a surveyor by profession and first met with Mung’aro when
he was serving as the Cabinet Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Lands.
She
is only identified as Loise Makena and is almost hitting 30.
Makena is known for her beauty and charm which
played a role in sweeping Mung’aro off his feet.
She
partnered with Mung’aro and registered proxy companies that saw them swindle
millions of shillings from county coffers for consultancy services.
We
understand that when Mung’aro declared interest in running for the Kilifi seat,
their relationship rocketed miles high with Makena getting elevated into
serving more like Personal Assistant, manager, and advisor on critical issues
especially mobilization of funds.
She
sat at the helm of the campaign.
Mung’aro
trusted her when he got elected and assigned her a crucial role to bring on
board companies, suppliers, and partners to help him swindle public coffers
either through ghost supplies or commissions on fraudulent contracts.
Mung’aro
trusted her with all illicit money emanating from dirty deals and it is
estimated that she was in control of at least 2M USD, which is approximately
Sh200 million.
The
Governor, blinded by the steamy and irresistible love escapades courtesy of
Makena, is believed to have bought and registered several properties under
Makena’s personal details.
Some
of the multi-million properties are located at the Coast.
Most
of the multi-Milllion deals revolve around garbage collection and consultancy
services.
Makena is known to be very aggressive, smart, and intelligent
with top-tier social skills that make her an outstanding negotiator and one
that is difficult to doubt.
Below
are photos of the Governor’s cunning girlfriend, Loise Makena.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments