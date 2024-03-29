Two beautiful ladies nabbed by Tamasha Club management with lethal stupefying drugs - They were preying on unsuspecting male revellers (PHOTOs).

Friday, March 29, 2024 - Two female revellers were nabbed with stupefying drugs at Tamasha Club in Eldoret.
The club’s management frisked them and recovered Stilnox and Rohypnol,
two lethal stupefying drugs mostly used by ‘mchele ladies’ to drug their
victims.
Rohypnol
is a prescription drug used to treat severe insomnia and assists in
anaesthesia, but unscrupulous pharmacists sell it over the counter to aid in
criminal activities.
Its
effects kick in 15 to 20 minutes after consumption and last approximately four
to six hours.
A
powerful tranquilizer, the drug leads to strong amnesia leaving victims with
limited or no memory of the assault.
Stilnox is also a prescription drug
that treats sleep difficulties.
In the streets, the drug often in powder form is put in
drinks and renders victims unconscious.
If taken in high doses while mixed with alcohol it can lead to a coma.
See photos of the suspected mchele ladies.
The
