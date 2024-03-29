Two beautiful ladies nabbed by Tamasha Club management with lethal stupefying drugs - They were preying on unsuspecting male revellers (PHOTOs).

Friday, March 29, 2024 - Two female revellers were nabbed with stupefying drugs at Tamasha Club in Eldoret.

The club’s management frisked them and recovered Stilnox and Rohypnol, two lethal stupefying drugs mostly used by ‘mchele ladies’ to drug their victims.

Rohypnol is a prescription drug used to treat severe insomnia and assists in anaesthesia, but unscrupulous pharmacists sell it over the counter to aid in criminal activities.

Its effects kick in 15 to 20 minutes after consumption and last approximately four to six hours.

A powerful tranquilizer, the drug leads to strong amnesia leaving victims with limited or no memory of the assault.

Stilnox is also a prescription drug that treats sleep difficulties.

In the streets, the drug often in powder form is put in drinks and renders victims unconscious.

If taken in high doses while mixed with alcohol it can lead to a coma.

See photos of the suspected mchele ladies.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.