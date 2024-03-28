SHOCK as Kitengela man locks himself in a multi-million bungalow and sets himself on fire after having a dispute with his wife (VIDEO).

Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Police have launched investigations after a middle-aged man burnt himself to death at Kyuna Estate in Kitengela.

Reports indicate that the man arrived home at night without his wife and went to his bedroom with several kitchen knives.

He called his maid and told her to leave if she did not want to die with him.

“In his room, he stabbed himself several times before calling his maid and telling her to leave the house if she did not want to die with him,” Isinya Subcouny police commander Patrick Manyasi said.

Manyasi said when the house help left the house, the man went to the kitchen and lit two gas cylinders which exploded and blew up the house.

He died in the house fire.

Police said his wife had not shown up after the incident.

“We do not know where his wife is. All we got is that he had on Sunday left with his wife,” Manyasi said.

It is alleged that the house belongs to his house.

Watch video from the scene of the tragic incident.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.