Visit HAITI before sending our Kenyan Police officers to die there – JIMMY WANJIGI tells RUTO

Monday, March 4, 2024 - Safina Party leader, Jimmy Wanjigi, has challenged President William Ruto to visit Haiti before the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan police officers to address gang violence in the Caribbean country.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Wanjigi urged President Ruto to reciprocate the recent visit by Haiti's Prime Minister to Kenya.

"It was very good that the Haiti Prime Minister came to Kenya. That is what somebody who is seeking help does.

"And I think before we deploy any Kenyan to what we are seeing as a war zone, we should be on a fact-finding mission.

"That is why I am asking President Ruto to reciprocate the visit of the Haitian Prime Minister. He should go and visit Haiti," Wanjigi said

The businessman also expressed doubt about the effectiveness of Kenyan police in handling the troubling situation in Haiti, noting that the police are not well-equipped.

"That is a war zone. There is nothing like peacekeeping. I don't [think] the police are well equipped for that,” he said

Ruto has already authorized the deployment of 1000 police officers to Haiti to help the government deal with criminal gangs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST