KHALWALE calls for the sacking of CS AISHA JUMWA because of this – This is a big shame to RUTO





Friday, March 8, 2024 - Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has called for the sacking of Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa.

This is after Jumwa failed to appear before a senate committee to answer questions regarding her ministry.

Khalwale, who read the riot act on Jumwa, asked the speaker of the senate, Amason Kingi, to allow senators to invoke standing orders to take decisive action against the CS for neglecting her duties.

Khalwale, who also serves as the Senate Majority Whip, asked President William Ruto to sack Jumwa, arguing that she was unfit to hold office.

"She is falling for the Executive, and with due respect, without being seen to be using the name of the President, I put it to the President that this is a dereliction of duty.

"This minister is not fit to hold public office. She is ripe for censure, and she cannot hold us at ransom,” Khalwale said.

