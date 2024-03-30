Al-Shabaab militants strike again as they kill 6 Meru Businessmen in a deadly terror attack as KINDIKI keeps talking tough.

Saturday, March 30, 2024 – Al-Shabaab militants staged yet another terrorist attack on Good Friday, killing six individuals and injuring one in Dhobley, a border town between Kenya and Somalia.

The six identified as Meru businessmen were shot dead when Al-Shabaab militants opened fire at them.

The injured man was identified as a Somali resident of the area.

Authorities have linked the attack to the Al-Shabaab terror group, known for its activities in the region.

Confirming the incident, Liboi Deputy County Commissioner, Ali Manduku, informed Kenyans that the attack occurred in the morning hours and appeared to stem from business rivalry.

Manduku further explained that the group sought to assert its dominance within the border town through such violent means.

Manduku could not clarify how the six individuals reached Dhobley, despite the border between Kenya and Somalia being officially closed since 2011.

Despite this closure, residents from both nations persist in crossing the border and engaging in business activities and interactions.

Garissa, an area prone to attacks by militants crossing over from Somalia, has witnessed its share of violence in recent times.

Late last year, four officers lost their lives when their vehicle detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Dadaab-Fafi road during a routine security patrol.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, speaking in the Senate last year, highlighted the grim toll of terrorism in the country.

