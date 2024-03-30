Al-Shabaab militants strike again as they kill 6 Meru Businessmen in a deadly terror attack as KINDIKI keeps talking tough.

Saturday, March 30, 2024 – Al-Shabaab militants staged yet another terrorist attack on Good Friday, killing six individuals and injuring one in Dhobley, a border town between Kenya and Somalia.
The six identified as Meru businessmen were shot dead when Al-Shabaab militants opened fire at them.
The
injured man was identified as a Somali resident of the area.
Authorities have linked the
attack to the Al-Shabaab terror group, known for its activities in the region.
Confirming the incident, Liboi
Deputy County Commissioner, Ali Manduku, informed Kenyans that the
attack occurred in the morning hours and appeared to stem from
business rivalry.
Manduku further explained that
the group sought to assert its dominance within the border town through such
violent means.
Manduku could not clarify
how the six individuals reached Dhobley, despite the border between
Kenya and Somalia being officially closed since 2011.
Despite this closure, residents
from both nations persist in crossing the border and engaging in business
activities and interactions.
Garissa, an area prone to
attacks by militants crossing over from Somalia, has witnessed its share of
violence in recent times.
Late last year, four officers
lost their lives when their vehicle detonated an improvised explosive device
(IED) on the Dadaab-Fafi road during a routine security patrol.
Interior Cabinet Secretary
Kithure Kindiki, speaking in the Senate last year, highlighted the grim toll of
terrorism in the country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments