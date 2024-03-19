Kenya shines bright academically as University of Nairobi appears among top 10 Universities in Africa

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – The list of the top 10 universities in Africa for 2024 as ranked by EduRank, a top source for social media analytics in the education sector, has been released.
The organisation stated on its website that the ranking was
based on research outputs, non-academic prominence, and alumni influence.
It added that it arrived at the ranking after analysing 24.5
million citations received by 2.16 million academic publications made by 1,104
universities from Africa.
EduRank conducts a series of statistical analyses to
generate comparative university rankings in various fields, by country, region,
and globally.
Seven out of the top 10 universities in Africa are located
in South Africa, one is located in Egypt, one in Uganda, and one in Kenya.
Below are the top 10 Universities in Africa.
1. University of Cape Town
The University of Cape Town (UCT) was founded in 1829 as the
South African College, a high school for boys.
2. University of the Witwatersrand
The
University of Witwatersrand is situated in Johannesburg, South Africa. Its
history is linked to mining, political and civic activism, and the development
of Johannesburg.
3. University of Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch University (SU) is a public research university
situated in Stellenbosch, a town in the Western Cape province of South Africa.
Stellenbosch is the earliest university in South Africa and the oldest extant
university in Sub-Saharan Africa, together with the UCT - which received full
university status on the same day in 1918.
4. University of Pretoria
The University of Pretoria (UP) is one of Africa's top
universities and reportedly the largest contact university in South Africa. The
university said it produces socially-impactful researches to find solutions for
the world's most pressing issues.
5. Cairo University
Cairo University is usually ranked among the best
universities in Egypt, and one of the best in Africa. The institution has a
reputation for excellence in medical education and research.
6. University of KwaZulu-Natal
The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), South Africa, offers
nearly 2,000 academic programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. UKZN
is reportedly the third most productive university in South Africa in terms of
research output.
7. Makerere University
Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, which began as a
technical school in 1922, was the first major institution of higher learning in
East and Central Africa.
8. University of Nairobi
The University of Nairobi, Kenya, is a collegiate research
institution. Although its history as an educational institution dates back to
1956, it did not become an independent university until 1970.
9. University of Johannesburg
The institution is said to be one of the largest
comprehensive contact universities in South Africa. University of Johannesburg
(UJ) has a student population of over 50,000, of which more than 3000 are
international students from 80 countries.
10. University of South Africa
The University of South Africa (Unisa) is an open-learning
institution. Per a piece of information on its website, the school is a
dedicated distance education university in the world.
See the full list of 100 best universities in Africa here.
