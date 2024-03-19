RAY J's Maybach SUVs missing after splitting with his wife PRINCESS LOVE for the fourth time



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – American singer, Ray J has two of his luxury cars missing just weeks after his wife Princess Love filed for divorce following their splitting for the fourth time since tying the knot.

The whereabouts of the two Maybach SUVs are unknown and now police are investigating the disappearance according to a TMZ report on Monday.

Sources close to the star told the publication that the two vehicles - which start at a whopping $175K are currently missing after being put on an enclosed car carrier to New York City on Friday night.

The insiders said that the luxury rides were scheduled to arrive in the Big Apple on Monday but never did.

Sources for the site say the car has been tracked and it appears that the trackers are staying put in Reno, Nevada.

The insiders told TMZ that Ray-J had reached out to the shipping company on the whereabouts of the cars but he has not received a straight answer on where the Maybach SUVs currently are.

Now the One Wish hitmaker has law enforcement involved as they are investigating despite that the luxury vehicles are not considered to be stolen.

Ray J is currently in the Big Apple to launch his original content streaming platform The Tronix Network and still plans to be at all of the pre-organized events while trying to figure out the next steps with the cars.

This comes weeks after his 39-year-old wife Princess Love filed for divorce for the fourth time.

On Monday, February 26 the star shared a lengthy statement announcing their latest split via Instagram - almost eight years after they wed in 2016.

'It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counselling, we have come to the difficult realizations that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,' she wrote.