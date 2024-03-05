KATE MIDDLETON’s uncle slams Prince HARRY for throwing the royal family 'under the bus'



Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – The Princess of Wales's uncle Gary Goldsmith has slammed Prince Harry for throwing the royal family 'under the bus'.

Mr. Goldsmith, who entered the Celebrity Big Brother house as a contestant last night, described his royal niece as 'beautiful' and branded the racism claims against her as 'bull****'.

In an interview with The Sun, Mr Goldsmith said: 'She's beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum.

'That's why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don't put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history.

'I've got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn't say anything for herself.'

Mr. Goldsmith's comments come after Kate and King Charles were identified by author Omid Scobie as those alleged to have asked Meghan and Harry what colour Archie's skin might be before he was born.

'It's absolute bull**** and I didn't hide my feelings very well when I was offered the opportunity to say something,' said Mr Goldsmith. 'Kate is 100 per cent not racist.'

Mr Goldsmith's appearance on CBB has been described as the 'last thing [Kate] needs' as her recovery continues, a royal expert said today.

Mr Goldsmith, the outspoken brother of Kate's mother Carole Middleton, entered the house tonight as the ITV reboot of the reality television show begins.

Kate's uncle said she could be watching ITV's Celebrity Big Brother from 'behind a sofa' as he entered the house.

Presenter AJ Odudu asked him: 'The nation needs to know, will Kate be watching?'

He said: 'If she is it will be behind a sofa, I guess.'

In a video tape that aired before he entered the house, Goldsmith said: 'She is simply perfect.

'First time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, ''Hi, do you want a cup of tea?'' Very normal.'

Mr Goldsmith also said he would share 'loads' of family stories during his time on the show. 'It's all lovely stories. There's loads of family anecdotes and I'll share them all because they're all really lovely,' he said.

'I remember holding Kate for the first time and her playing in the garden and having water fights. We've got loads of fun stuff we did together when she was growing up.

'Who was to think that little girl would end up our future Queen?'

Mr Goldsmith added that the family is going through a 'stressful' time right now, according to The Sun.

'There's lots going on in the family moment. So she's spinning a lot of plates right now, it's quite stressful,' he said.