Five killed after a small airplane crashes in Nashville



Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – Five people have died after a single-engine airplane crashed beside a highway in Nashville, early on Tuesday, March 5.

The plane crashed off the eastbound lanes past the Charlotte Pike exit, police said in a post on social media platform X.

Work is ongoing to determine from where the plane originated.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently on the scene and the National Transport Safety Board will arrive later on Tuesday, police said.

The control tower at Nashville’s John Tune airport received a message from a pilot at about 7:40 p.m. ET on Monday, March 4, saying their aircraft was experiencing engine and power failure and needed permission to land, a police spokesperson told reporters on Monday night, according to ABC News.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department told the television network the plane imploded on impact.

The “impact was catastrophic and did not leave any survivors,” the representative said.