Make no mistake, BABA is going nowhere, he will be on the ballot come 2027 – RAILA’s insider drops a bombshell and RUTO feels played





Monday, March 4, 2024 - ODM Party Deputy Leader Wycliffe Oparanya has revealed disturbing news, at least to President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza.

This is after he revealed that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga will not retire from local politics contrary to the expectations by Ruto and his team.

While addressing ODM supporters in Suba South constituency, Homa Bay County, Oparanya made it abundantly clear that Raila would be on the presidential ballot in the 2027 General Election despite his current bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

The former Kakamega Governor called on the electorate to turn up in large numbers and vote for Raila when the time comes.

"How many will vote for Baba? There is nowhere Baba will go, he will remain right here. If he goes to the African Union, it's just a walk. There is only one Baba in the whole world!" Oparanya stated.

At the same time, he asked the residents not to re-elect the area MP Caroli Omondi, whom he accused of betraying the ODM party leader.

He drummed up support for the former area MP John Mbadi to recapture the seat from Omondi, who is among perceived ODM rebels working with President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza administration.

Oparanya's remarks come days after Raila ruled out retirement from local politics amid his AU bid.

Speaking during the opening of the Marani Vegetable Aggregation and Marketing Centre in Kisii County on Thursday last week, Raila said securing the coveted AU seat would not deter him from contributing to local political affairs during his free time.

He also assured his supporters that he would not hesitate to avail himself should they need his services in the local political scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST