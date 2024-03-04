Make no mistake, BABA is going nowhere, he will be on the ballot come 2027 – RAILA’s insider drops a bombshell and RUTO feels played

This is after he revealed that
Azimio Leader Raila Odinga will not retire from local politics contrary to the expectations by Ruto and his team.
While addressing ODM supporters
in Suba South constituency, Homa Bay County, Oparanya made it abundantly clear
that Raila would be on the presidential ballot in the 2027 General Election
despite his current bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.
The former Kakamega Governor
called on the electorate to turn up in large numbers and vote for Raila when
the time comes.
"How many will vote for
Baba? There is nowhere Baba will go, he will remain right here. If he goes to
the African Union, it's just a walk. There is only one Baba in the whole
world!" Oparanya stated.
At the same time, he asked the
residents not to re-elect the area MP Caroli Omondi, whom he accused of
betraying the ODM party leader.
He drummed up support for the
former area MP John Mbadi to recapture the seat from Omondi, who is among
perceived ODM rebels working with President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza
administration.
Oparanya's remarks come days
after Raila ruled out retirement from local politics amid his AU bid.
Speaking during the opening of
the Marani Vegetable Aggregation and Marketing Centre in Kisii County on
Thursday last week, Raila said securing the coveted AU seat would not deter him
from contributing to local political affairs during his free time.
He also assured his supporters
that he would not hesitate to avail himself should they need his services in
the local political scene.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments