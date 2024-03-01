JUSTIN and HAILEY BIEBER pictured looking sombre in church hours after HAILEY's father called for prayers for them



Friday, March 01, 2024 – Justin and Hailey Bieber were pictured looking sombre in church just hours after Hailey Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin, asked for prayers for the A-list couple.

The singer and his model wife attempted to keep a low profile as they exited the Churchome Church in Bev Hills on Wednesday evening, Feb. 28.

The couple, who got married in 2018 after a whirlwind engagement, looked subdued as they made their way from the religious service.

They made a quick getaway in their Tesla Cybertruck, refusing to comment when reporters asked wild questions about their marriage.

Their moody outing comes after Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin sparked concern when he reposted a plea for prayers for his daughter and son-in-law.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," the message reads.

The message was originally shared by religious leader, Victor Marx, who added: “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”