Man reveals what someone he recommended for a job told the client about him



Friday, March 01, 2024 – A man called Imaan Mike Umoh has narrated how someone he recommended for a job told the client that he is better than him.

"IT IS WELL. So I recommended you for an event (MC) and getting there you were busy telling my client how good and funny you are than me.

Client: Mike, please I can't work with that guy, he is evil. How on earth will he want me to believe that he is better than you. Pls give me someone else," he wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.