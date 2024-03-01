"If you're reading this, it means I have died" Woman, 25, announces her death in heartbreaking LinkedIn post



Friday, March 01, 2024 – A woman announced her death in a heartbreaking LinkedIn post after being diagnosed with a rare form of bile duct cancer.

Daniella Thackray, 25, who worked as an HR professional, had her final words published on LinkedIn after her death.

She was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, known as cholangiocarcinoma, which only affects around 2,800 people each year.

Daniella wrote: “If you’re reading this then it means I have died from my battle with cancer and my family are posting my final message on my behalf.”

After explaining her diagnosis, she stressed that “we can’t control what happens to us, but we can control how we react.”

She paid tribute to her family, her dog, her fiancé, and her job, adding: “I LOVED my life. Everything I had achieved was what I wanted.”

Daniella added: “So thank you everyone for making my life so magical. Remember what I said about enjoying the little things.”





She added a quote from Winnie the Pooh, reading: "If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember.

“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you.”

Daniella added: "I really really do hope that in the years to come more research is done about this horrid cruel disease so that more lives can be saved.

"And lastly to my dear, beautiful Tom, I love you and always will. Thank you for supporting me and bringing so much love and happiness into my life.

“Go enjoy your life now, you deserve it.”

The heartbreaking post has gained over 40,000 likes, with many LinkedIn users in awe of Daniella’s brave and candid post.