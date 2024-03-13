JOWIE IRUNGU sentenced to DEATH over MONICA KIMANI murder - This is what will happen to him

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Murder suspect, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, has been sentenced to death for the murder of Nairobi businesswoman Monica Kimani.
While delivering her judgment on
Wednesday, Lady Justice Grace Nzioka revealed that she considered three factors
in making her determination namely; the manner in which the offence was
committed, the consequence of the offence, and the personality of the accused.
The Judge described the gruesome
ordeal the businesswoman underwent, stating that Kimani's killer did not intend
to even give her one minute to live.
"It was a gruesome murder,
horrific and threatening," the judge stated
"No amount of compensation
can bring the deceased back," the judge added.
Jowie was last month found
guilty of the murder of Monica Kimani, who was brutally killed in her Lamuria
Gardens apartment in Nairobi on the night of September 19, 2018.
Although the death penalty is
listed in the laws, no executions have taken place since 1987, when people
convicted of treason were executed in connection with a coup attempt.
Presidents Mwai Kibaki in 2009
and Uhuru Kenyatta in 2016 changed the sentences of all death row prisoners to
life imprisonment.
Everyone who had been given a death sentence was to receive a life sentence, per their order.
However, “life”
is regarded in Kenya as lasting until death and not by execution.
