JOWIE IRUNGU sentenced to DEATH over MONICA KIMANI murder - This is what will happen to him



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Murder suspect, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, has been sentenced to death for the murder of Nairobi businesswoman Monica Kimani.

While delivering her judgment on Wednesday, Lady Justice Grace Nzioka revealed that she considered three factors in making her determination namely; the manner in which the offence was committed, the consequence of the offence, and the personality of the accused.

The Judge described the gruesome ordeal the businesswoman underwent, stating that Kimani's killer did not intend to even give her one minute to live.

"It was a gruesome murder, horrific and threatening," the judge stated

"No amount of compensation can bring the deceased back," the judge added.

Jowie was last month found guilty of the murder of Monica Kimani, who was brutally killed in her Lamuria Gardens apartment in Nairobi on the night of September 19, 2018.

Although the death penalty is listed in the laws, no executions have taken place since 1987, when people convicted of treason were executed in connection with a coup attempt.

Presidents Mwai Kibaki in 2009 and Uhuru Kenyatta in 2016 changed the sentences of all death row prisoners to life imprisonment.

Everyone who had been given a death sentence was to receive a life sentence, per their order.

However, “life” is regarded in Kenya as lasting until death and not by execution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST