DeMathew’s second wife, CAROLYNE, reveals why she won’t drop the singer’s name even after his first wife disinherited her

Carolyne noted that some of her fans have been urging her to drop DeMathew’s name, following his demise.

One of Carolyne’s fans told her that she had nothing else to gain from her late husband except his name

'Ulibaki tu na jina, bila hiyo jina hauna content,' wrote Wanjala Delan before adding laughing emojis

The businesswoman and Youtuber responded to the fan and said she won't drop DeMathew’s name

“Am not dropping this name at all cost, 'Jina Kubwa' And nobody can take it from me.

"That is the name I use to feed. I was left love, a good name, and many kids, and am proud of that..” she stated.

De'Mathew died in 2019 after a tragic road accident along the Thika Super Highway.

Carolyne was disinherited by the singer’s first wife after his demise.

She took her to court and lost the case.

The singer’s wives had promised to live together in harmony during his burial ceremony which was attended by prominent politicians but things changed after he was buried.

Sarafina first kicked Carolyne out of their matrimonial home before disinheriting her.

