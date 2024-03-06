JOHN MATARA, the prime suspect in the murder of STARLET WAHU, reveals the evil things DCI officers did to him while en route to the court.

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Murder suspect, John Matara, who is accused of killing 24-year-old city socialite Starlet Wahu, claims that he was physically assaulted by rogue DCI officers while en route to Ruiru Law Courts.

Appearing before Magistrate Charles Mwaniki, Matara alleged that he received heavy kicks and blows on his face while being transferred from Industrial Area Prison where he was in remand.

He further claimed that the officers squeezed his pr!vat3 parts.

Matara’s lawyer Samuel Ayora pleaded with the magistrate to allow the murder suspect to be taken to the hospital to receive medical attention.

Lead prosecutor Winnie Moraa did not oppose the plea but advised the request to be done under tight security.

Matara appeared in court on Wednesday morning, where he was accused of assaulting a woman and stealing over Ksh 88,300 from her in Kahawa Wendani in March 2023.

The charge sheet also indicated that the suspect threatened the victim with a knife and proceeded to steal Ksh30,000 cash and the rest in mobile money.

In addition, he was accused of taking her ID, international passport, and family ATM card.

The suspect is alleged to have used brute force.

His lawyer refuted the claims and maintained that his client was innocent.

The magistrate directed that Matara should be escorted to Ruiru Police Station to file a report over the assault incident by DCI officers and be taken to the hospital.

In terms of whether the suspect will be released on bond, the magistrate directed that he will issue the ruling on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.