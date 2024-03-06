JOHN MATARA, the prime suspect in the murder of STARLET WAHU, reveals the evil things DCI officers did to him while en route to the court.

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Murder suspect, John Matara, who is accused of killing 24-year-old city socialite Starlet Wahu, claims that he was physically assaulted by rogue DCI officers while en route to Ruiru Law Courts.
Appearing before
Magistrate Charles Mwaniki, Matara alleged that he received heavy kicks and blows
on his face while being transferred from Industrial Area Prison where he was in
remand.
He
further claimed that the officers squeezed his pr!vat3 parts.
Matara’s
lawyer Samuel Ayora pleaded with the magistrate to allow the murder suspect to
be taken to the hospital to receive medical attention.
Lead prosecutor Winnie
Moraa did not oppose the plea but advised the request to be done under tight
security.
Matara appeared in
court on Wednesday morning, where he was accused of assaulting a woman and
stealing over Ksh 88,300 from her in Kahawa Wendani in March 2023.
The charge sheet also
indicated that the suspect threatened the victim with a knife and proceeded to
steal Ksh30,000 cash and the rest in mobile money.
In addition, he was
accused of taking her ID, international passport, and family ATM card.
The suspect is alleged
to have used brute force.
His lawyer refuted the
claims and maintained that his client was innocent.
The magistrate directed
that Matara should be escorted to Ruiru Police Station to file a report over
the assault incident by DCI officers and be taken to the hospital.
In terms of whether the
suspect will be released on bond, the magistrate directed that he will issue
the ruling on Friday.
