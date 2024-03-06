JSC recommends the sacking of High Court Judge MOHAMED NOOR KULLOW over corruption – RUTO was right!

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has asked the President to form a tribunal to investigate High Court Judge Mohammed Noor Kullow for violating the constitution and Judicial Service Code of Conduct.
According to a statement from the Chief Justice Martha
Koome-led Commission, three out of the five filed petitions had sufficient
grounds for the removal of Justice Noor, who currently sits in the Environmental
Court.
The grounds included; gross misconduct, incompetence and
violation of the Judicial Service Code of Conduct with two of the petitions
dismissed for failure to meet the threshold for removal.
“In addition, upon receipt of several complaints, the JSC on
31st May 2023 resolved on its own motion, to initiate proceedings for the
removal of Justice Kullow from office, for inordinately delaying or failing to
deliver rulings or judgments in a total of 116 matters,” a statement from JSC
read in part.
“The Commission has Petitioned His Excellency the
President, William Ruto, to appoint a tribunal in accordance with the
Constitution.”
President William Ruto will suspend the judge within 14 days
after receiving the petition from JSC and appoint a tribunal to investigate the
grounds for removal of Justice Noor.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
