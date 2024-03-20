JOE BIDEN changes tune on sending US soldiers to Haiti after RUTO’s deal to deploy police officers to the troubled nation hit a new hurdle

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 – US President Joe Biden has changed his mind and vowed to deploy US soldiers to war-torn Haiti despite earlier ruling it out.
According to the Commander of US
Southern Command, General Laura Richardson, the US was prepared for the
deployment due to the increasing violence and gang takeover in the Caribbean
country.
"We are prepared if called
upon by our State Department and Department of Defense. I however do not
envision a US-only solution," Richardson said.
This decision has been informed
by the delay in deploying Kenyan troops to quell the chaos. Kenyan
government is, however, waiting for a transitional council to be
established.
At the same time, Richardson,
who was speaking at the Atlantic Council, explained that the crisis in
Haiti wouldn't be dealt with by one country but required an international
solution.
She also emphasized that before the US sent its troops to Haiti, the Joe Biden administration would first lobby for international support.
She added that the US was watching closely the
situation and had a wide range of contingency plans.
"We want to be able to do
what's right and humane and be able to take care of the populations that are
trying to escape the crisis," Richardson added.
The violence in Haiti has
escalated with thousands of people being displaced and others have lost their
lives.
